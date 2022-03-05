2 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Ramban, Mar 5: A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were arrested and 18 kg poppy straw and 200 gmcharas were recovered from their possession, Police said Saturday.
Police said that during routine checking of vehicles at Nashri, Police intercepted a motorcycle (JK14D- 7992) heading towards Punjab from Srinagar for checking.
“During the search of the bike and frisking of the motorcyclist Muhammad Altaf of Check Rakwalana, Udhampur and his pillion rider Sikander Ahmad Chechi of Kandiwara, Kokernag, 18 kg poppy straw, and 200 gmcharas were recovered from their possession,” Police said.
A case FIR No 29 of 2022 was registered against them under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Police Station Batote.