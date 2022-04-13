2 injured as car turns turtle inside Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel

Ramban, Apr 13: Two persons sustained injuries after the car in which they were traveling in turned turtle inside Banihal-Qaizigund Tunnel late Wednesday evening.
Police said, a car bearing registration number JK19 - 8677 en route to Banihal from Srinagar turned turtle inside Banihal-Qaiziqund Tunnel resulting in two occupants of the car sustaining injures. Both were rushed to a nearby medical aid center near toll plaza Banihal.
The injured have been identified as Jamsheed son of Khaliq Daing resident of Tajnihal Pogal Ramsoo and Tariq Ahmed Bali son of Abdul Rashid Bali resident of Neel, police said.