2 injured in Banihal mishap

Ramban, Feb 8: Two persons were injured in a head-on collision between two Heavy Vehicles (trucks) at Ashar area near Banihal on Srinagar Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Wednesday.
Official sources, a truck bearing registration number JK05G-8569 collided with another truck bearing registration number JK03G-2911 near Banihal on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, resulting in injuries to two persons.
The injured were identified as Omar Manzoor (17), son of Manzoor Ahmed and Aarif Ahmed Shaikh, son of Asif Ahmed Shaikh of Soura Srinagar. They have been shifted to Sub District Hospital Banihal and their condition was stated to be stable when last reports came in.