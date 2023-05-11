2 killed in Doda accident

Bhaderwah: Two middle- aged men were killed after their car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Malhori village on Batote - Kishtwar National highway on Thursday evening, police said.

The mishap happened after the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into 200 ft deep gorge.

The people present there raised an alarm, thereafter locals along with police started the rescue operation and shifted both them to Medical College Doda.