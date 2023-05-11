2 killed in Doda accident

Bhaderwah: Two middle- aged men were killed after their car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Malhori village on Batote - Kishtwar National highway on Thursday evening, police said.
The mishap happened after the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into 200 ft deep gorge.
The people present there raised an alarm, thereafter locals along with police started the rescue operation and shifted both them to Medical College Doda.
Confirming the incident, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, said, "Two persons traveling in a private car (Celerio) bearing registration number JK06A - 1026 which was on it's way to Jammu from Premnagar area of Doda. When it reached at Malhori, the driver lost control over the steering wheel while negotiating a curve due to overspeeding and rash driving.
"Both were shifted to GMC Doda, where doctors declared them as brought dead," SSP added.
The deceased have been identified as Joginder Paul of Panthan Parnote Prem Nagar and Ranjeet Kumar of Prem Nagar.