2 killed in Reasi road accidents

Ramban, May 12: Two persons were killed and two others injured in two separate road accidents in Reasi district.
Police sources said that a Sumo bearing registration number JK12-4430 plunged into a gorge near Dak Bungalow, Mahore Thursday night. One person died on spot , while other sustained injuries.
Police identified the deceased as Mumtaz Ahmed (30) son of Wali Mohammad resident of Rajouri.
They said the injured driver of the vehicle identified as Tariq Ahmed (24) son of Ghulam Hasan resident of Budhan Thuroo, Reasi was admitted at District Hospital Rajouri.
Earlier a bike bearing registration number JK20C-1124 rammed into an electric pole .The bike rider Babu Ram of Daran tehsil Thakrakot ,Reasi died on spot and pillion rider identified as Angreez Singh, of Kuni tehsil Chssana was injured.