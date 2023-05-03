2 out of 4 lanes on Ramban flyover to be ready by May end

Ramban, May 3: Despite inclement weather conditions and geographical challenges, the work on two out of four lanes on the 1.06-km-long Ramban flyover is likely to be completed by the end of May, 2023 as the final girder-laying work on them is in progress.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam, who is monitoring the work of national projects in the Ramban district, said that with swift progress on final girder-laying work, the completion of the Ramban flyover on NH-44 would also gather pace.
He said despite weather challenges to make two out of four lanes operational to divert traffic and bypass the market place, the work on the flyover was apace. He said, “We aim to make the bypass functional without any further delay.”
He said final girder-launching work on the 1.06-km-long Ramban flyover near Bowali Bazar was presently underway.
Officials said that this flyover would help decongest Ramban town. “Currently traffic jams are witnessed during peak hours on the Cafeteria Morh upto Kowbagh stretch of National Highway passing through Ramban town as shops are located on both sides of the road along the stretch. This leads to frequent traffic jams.”
An officer of NHAI, PIU, Ramban informed, “Currently all 29 pillars have been erected. Girders-placing work on them and carpeting work is underway. Gammon India Company engaged by NHAI is working round the clock to ensure the completion of the flyover project within the stipulated time frame.”
The Ramban flyover project is important for ensuring smooth flow of traffic, and it will provide relief to the hundreds of vehicle operators, passing through NH-44 every day, from traffic snarls.
After its construction, people will be relieved from the frequent traffic snarls witnessed in Ramban town also. “This flyover will be ready soon as most of the work has been completed. The remaining construction work will be completed by the end of December,” informed an Engineer of the construction company.
Currently, all the valley-bound traffic is passing through the old alignment of the Jammu Srinagar National Highway passing through the Ramban town.
Notably, the construction work on the two flyovers of four-lane projects on the Udhampur –Ramban section (1.06-km) in Ramban and one on the Ramban-Banihal section (2.3-km) in Banihal has been hit by delays due to inclement weather and rains since January 2023.