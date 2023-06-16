2 persons arrested with heroin, cash in Banihal

Ramban, June 16: Ramban police arrested two persons after they recovered 10 grams of heroin and Rs 10,000 cash from their possession during naka checking at T-Chowk, Banihal on Friday.
Police sources said during routine checking the police party of T-Chowk Naka Banihal intercepted two pedestrians who were coming on foot from the railway station road to the Banihal town. They said during checking, 10 grams of heroin, ten thousand cash, and two syringes along with foil paper were recovered from their possession.
Police said Saqib Nazir resident of Malwat Changloo, Banihal, and Muzaffar Ahmed residents of Karawah Banihal at present Gujjar Nagar Jammu were arrested on the spot. They said contraband was seized in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, Magistrate Banihal.
Police have registered a case FIR No-142/2023 under section 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act at Police Station Banihal for further investigations.