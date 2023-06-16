2 persons arrested with heroin, cash in Banihal

Police sources said during routine checking the police party of T-Chowk Naka Banihal intercepted two pedestrians who were coming on foot from the railway station road to the Banihal town. They said during checking, 10 grams of heroin, ten thousand cash, and two syringes along with foil paper were recovered from their possession.

Police said Saqib Nazir resident of Malwat Changloo, Banihal, and Muzaffar Ahmed residents of Karawah Banihal at present Gujjar Nagar Jammu were arrested on the spot. They said contraband was seized in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, Magistrate Banihal.