2 persons injured in accident in Mehar area of Ramban

Ramban, May 22: Two persons sustained critical injuries after a speedy vehicle rammed into a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction in the Mehar area of Ramban on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway late Monday evening.
Police sources said a rashly and negligently driven vehicle bearing registration number JK06-4574 rammed into a motorcycle bearing registration number JK19-5092 at Mehar on the highway due to which the main rider and pillion sustained critical injuries. Both were rushed to District Hospital Ramban.
Driver of the vehicle (TaTa Sumo) who caused the accident has fled away from the spot. Police identified the duo as rider Budhi Singh, 48, son of Dhram Singh resident of Tehsil, Neera and pillion rider Budhi Singh, 50, son of Dhanater Singh resident of Neera. Police have registered a case FIR number188 of 2023 under sections 279/337/IPC at Police Station Ramban.