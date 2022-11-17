2 private labs, equal number of dental clinics sealed

Doda: Sub-Divisional Magistrate Thathri Athar Amin Zargar, Chief Medical Officer Doda Dr Yaqoob Mir and other concerned officials today conducted inspection of clinical establishments in and around Thathri town.

During the inspection, it was found that a diagnostic laboratory, a collection centre and two dental clinics are running their business without provisional registration certificate as required under Clinical Establishment Act. The team headed by SDM Thathri sealed the four establishments. Further, the CMO asked all the laboratories, nursing homes and other like establishments to apply online for provisional registration certificate under Clinical Establishment act, if not obtained yet, to avoid legal action under rules.