 2 teachers booked under POCSO Act at Chatroo

Ramban, May 15: Police booked two Government teachers deployed for conducting the 11th class examination at Government Higher Secondary School Kuchhal, Kishtwar for allegedly outraging modesty of a minor student on Monday.
Police said a resident of Simbol Kuchhal tehsil Mughal Maidan lodged a complaint at Police Station Chatroo stating therein that two teachers Sanjay Kumar and Roshan Lal, both residents of Kishtwar and posted as Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent respectively at exam center Kuchhal kept his daughter alone in a room and allegedly ‘outraged her modesty” after completion of exams.
Police said on this complaint, a case FIR number 32 of 2023 under sections 354/IPC 8/9(f) Prevention of Children of Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act was registered at Police Station Chatroo and the investigation was started.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Kumar Yadoo, vide order no-DCK/PS/23/F-NO-14/458 dated May 15 ordered suspension of two teachers
‘Pending inquiry into the matter Roshan Lal Shan (PEM) Government Higher Secondary School Boys Kishtwar and Sanjay Kumar Sharma (PET) Middle School Inderwal are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kishtwar is appointed as the inquiry officer, who shall conduct the in-depth inquiry and shall submit the report along with recommendations within 15 days positively for further necessary action,” the order reads.
Earlier residents of the area also staged a protest and demanded strict action against the teachers.