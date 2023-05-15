 2 teachers booked under POCSO Act at Chatroo

Police said a resident of Simbol Kuchhal tehsil Mughal Maidan lodged a complaint at Police Station Chatroo stating therein that two teachers Sanjay Kumar and Roshan Lal, both residents of Kishtwar and posted as Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent respectively at exam center Kuchhal kept his daughter alone in a room and allegedly ‘outraged her modesty” after completion of exams.

Police said on this complaint, a case FIR number 32 of 2023 under sections 354/IPC 8/9(f) Prevention of Children of Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act was registered at Police Station Chatroo and the investigation was started.