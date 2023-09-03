2 thieves arrested in Ramban

Police said that on August 22 a written complaint was received at Police Station Ramban from one Hem Raj resident of Balihote, Ramban. He alleged that in the evening hours of August 22, some unknown persons entered his room by breaking the door lock and took away cash Rs 61300 and gold item (Mangalsutar).

On receipt of this information, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Ramban.

During the investigation, police rounded up several suspects for questioning. After developing specific leads, a suspect Akshit Sharma son of Pirthi Raj Sharma, a resident of Ramban town was detained.