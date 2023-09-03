2 thieves arrested in Ramban
Ramban, Sep 3: Ramban police arrested two thieves involved in two separate theft cases in Ramban town on Sunday.
Police said that on August 22 a written complaint was received at Police Station Ramban from one Hem Raj resident of Balihote, Ramban. He alleged that in the evening hours of August 22, some unknown persons entered his room by breaking the door lock and took away cash Rs 61300 and gold item (Mangalsutar).
On receipt of this information, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Ramban.
During the investigation, police rounded up several suspects for questioning. After developing specific leads, a suspect Akshit Sharma son of Pirthi Raj Sharma, a resident of Ramban town was detained.
Police said during sustained questioning, Akshit Sharma confessed that he committed the crime.
On his disclosure, police recovered Rs 61300 and gold items (Mangalsutar).
Police said he was arrested under FIR No 274 of 2023 under sections 454/380 IPC registered at Police Station Ramban.
In another incident of theft one person Haider Ali son of Habibullah resident of Chandrog, Maitra, Ramban, lodged a written complaint at Police Station Ramban that during the intervening August 28 and 29 when he was at his in laws house at Kowbagh, area of Ramban, some unknown person stole his three wheeler passenger auto bearing registration number JK19-2449.
During the investigation, police rounded up a suspect Bashir Ahmed @Babloo son of Abdul Hamid resident of Kowbagh, Ramban. After sustained questioning, the suspect Bashir Ahmed confessed his involvement in the crime.
Police said on his disclosure stolen auto bearing registration number JK19-2449 was recovered.
A case under FIR No 278/2023, under section 379 IPC was registered at Police Station Ramban.
Police said both theft cases were solved as two thieves and stolen cash, gold and stolen Auto were recovered.