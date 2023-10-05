2 thieves arrested in Ramban

Police said on Tuesday that Ravan Kumar resident of Seri, Ramban, lodged a written complaint at Police Station Ramban stating that some unknown persons had stolen eight batteries from his automobile shop at Seri Ramban. They said a case was registered and a Police team of Police Station Ramban led by PSI, Shiv Dutt was deputed to crack the case.

Several suspects were rounded up for questioning Akshey Katoch, son of Ranjit Singh and Parvez Khan, son of Mohammad. Shafi, both residents of Seri, Ramban confessed their involvement in the commission of the offence. Police said on their disclosure eight stolen batteries were recovered.