2 vehicles seized for illegal mining

Doda: Crackdown on illegal mining continues in the district under the supervision of District Mineral Officer Doda, Sunil Manhas and under the directions of District Magistrate Doda, Vishesh Mahajan.
A team of officials lead by DMO Doda laid naka between Premnagar and Thathri and seized two heavy vehicles for transportation of minerals illegally.
It has been reported that the seized vehicles have been challaned under Mining Act.
DMO has warned the transporters to desist from illegal mining to avoid toughest action under the Mining Act.
He informed that action against illegal mining shall be intensified, and anyone involved in illegal mining shall be booked under relevant sections of the law.