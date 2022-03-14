2-way LMV traffic on highway today

The cut off timings for Jammu bound private cars, passenger light motor vehicles through Banihal Qazigund tunnel has been fixed from 6 am to 12 pm from Zig Qazigund. The cut off timings for Srinagar bound passenger light motor vehicles has been fixed from Nagrota Jammu 6 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 7am to 1pm.