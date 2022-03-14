2-way LMV traffic on highway today

Ramban, Mar 14: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway will remain open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles on Tuesday. Traffic officials said hundreds of passenger light motor vehicles, private cars plied on both sides of the highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) were also allowed to move towards Jammu on Monday.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police headquarters, issued an advisory stating that "subject to fair weather and good road conditions, private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to ply on both sides of highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) will be allowed to move towards Kashmir on Tuesday."
The cut off timings for Jammu bound private cars, passenger light motor vehicles through Banihal Qazigund tunnel has been fixed from 6 am to 12 pm from Zig Qazigund. The cut off timings for Srinagar bound passenger light motor vehicles has been fixed from Nagrota Jammu 6 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 7am to 1pm.
No vehicle shall be allowed to move before or after the cut off timings. They said the HMVs shall be allowed from Jakhani Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the traffic situation on National Highway on Tuesday.