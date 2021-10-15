2-way traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway today

As per a traffic advisory issued by traffic police headquarters Srinagar, subject to fair weather and good road condition, Light Motor Vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway tomorrow.

“Heavy motor vehicles (trucks), stopped at Dhar road and Jakheni Udhampur, will be allowed to move towards Kashmir after the tail of down convey crosses Udhampur on Saturday,” the advisory read.

However, security forces were advised not to ply against the advisory or traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on the highway.