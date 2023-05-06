200 MT Cold Storage project proposed for District Kishtwar

The committee members including the progressive orchardists of the district after thread threadbare discussion finalised the feasibility report meticulously.

The ADDC directed the committee members and ExEn Mechanical Division to immediately submit DPR for administrative approval in the office of Deputy Commissioner.

The ADDC said the district has a great potential in the horticulture and Agri sector and this pioneering cold storage will provide a much-needed solution to orchardists and farmers to store their produce effectively and prevent wastage and damage, resulting in increased income.