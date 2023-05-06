200 MT Cold Storage project proposed for District Kishtwar

Kishtwar: Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kishwar, Sham Lal Saturday chaired the meeting of the project Committee to finalise the feasibility report of the 200 MT Cold Storage House proposed for the District.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Chief Horticulture Officer, Sajid Mustafa; CAO, Amjad Hussain Malik; Executive Engineers from Mechanical Division and PWD and committee members were present in the meeting.
The committee members including the progressive orchardists of the district after thread threadbare discussion finalised the feasibility report meticulously.
The ADDC directed the committee members and ExEn Mechanical Division to immediately submit DPR for administrative approval in the office of Deputy Commissioner.
The ADDC said the district has a great potential in the horticulture and Agri sector and this pioneering cold storage will provide a much-needed solution to orchardists and farmers to store their produce effectively and prevent wastage and damage, resulting in increased income.