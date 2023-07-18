21 rent assessment cases approved in Doda

Doda, July 18: District Rent Assessment Committee (RAC) today reviewed and approved 21 rent assessment cases of buildings being used by various government departments here at its meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan.
The cases discussed included those of the Health department, Education department, PWD, Youth Services and Sports department, Handloom department, Legal Metrology department, Handicraft department, Agriculture department, and Sheep Husbandry department.
The committee deliberated on determining the appropriate rent for different structures housing the government offices in the district.
Deputy Commissioner instructed the committee members to conduct thorough title verifications for all the fresh assessments within a specified timeframe. Additionally, he urged the planning section to incorporate new and revised entries to facilitate better understanding for committee members in future meetings.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, ACR, Chief Planning Officer, SE PWD, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Education Officer, DSHO, CAO, CEO, AD Handloom department, Tehsildar Headquarter, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department, and representatives of other concerned departments.