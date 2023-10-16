224-meter viaduct completed in Ramban on Srinagar-Jammu national highway: Gadkari
Srinagar, Oct 14: Union Minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that they have successfully completed the construction of a 224-meter viaduct (2-lane) at Sher-e-Bibi, enhancing the region's connectivity and facilitating transportation across challenging terrain.
This 224-meter viaduct, part of the broader infrastructure development project, is not only reducing travel distances by 125 meters but is also aiding steep gradient traversal, ensuring smoother vehicle flow through the challenging Sherebibi area, he said , in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
“𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝟐𝟐𝟒-𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭, 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟏𝟐𝟓 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐮𝐬 𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟖𝟎 𝐝𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐬,” he said.
“Under the visionary leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional highway infrastructure to the state of Jammu & Kashmir,” he added.