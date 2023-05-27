23 vehicles challaned for violation of traffic rules

Doda: Motor Vehicle Department, Doda today conducted a major enforcement drive on Doda-Batote stretch of National Highway 244.

A team led by ARTO Rajesh Gupta and comprising MVD inspector CM Sharma and other staff conducted the checking of more than 150 vehicles for documents, fitness and other required details under Motor Vehicles Act.

The team challaned 23 vehicles for various violations of traffic rules and compounded 5 vehicles recovering a fine of Rs 5500 on the spot.

The main focus of the drive was to check overloading in the vehicles, over speeding/rash driving and to create awareness among the driver to follow traffic rules to avoid any untoward incident on the hilly roads.

Giving details of the drive, the ARTO Doda informed that the transporters were challaned for carrying goods on passenger vehicles, vehicles plying without Permit or Driving license of the driver; SLD not working; Alterations on the body; Driving without seat belt; Without PUC; Without uniform; Playing out of their permitted routes etc.