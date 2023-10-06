250 logs of illicit timber seized in Banihal

Giving details, police sources said than an information was received at the Police Post, Khari of Banihal that some persons are illegally extracting timber from Forest Compartment 29, of Mahoo forests and transporting it in two vehicles.

Acting swiftly a police team led by PSI, Akash Magotra reached the spot and intercepted two vehicles bearing registration numbers JK03K- 9985 and JK03H -7860.

Both the vehicles were found loaded with 250 timber logs. Police said the vehicles and timber logs were seized, and four occupants of these vehicles were arrested.