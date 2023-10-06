250 logs of illicit timber seized in Banihal

Ramban, Oct 6: Ramban police seized 250 logs of illicit timber from two vehicles and arrested four persons on Friday.
Giving details, police sources said than an information was received at the Police Post, Khari of Banihal that some persons are illegally extracting timber from Forest Compartment 29, of Mahoo forests and transporting it in two vehicles.
Acting swiftly a police team led by PSI, Akash Magotra reached the spot and intercepted two vehicles bearing registration numbers JK03K- 9985 and JK03H -7860.
Both the vehicles were found loaded with 250 timber logs. Police said the vehicles and timber logs were seized, and four occupants of these vehicles were arrested.
Police identified them as Ashiq Hussain Mantoo , Abdul Rashid Parrey and Sajad Ahmed Mir residents of Kulgam and Mudassir Nazir Bhat son of Nazir Ahmed Bhat resident of Anantnag.
Police sources said during initial questioning arrested persons confessed that they had purchased timber logs from some locals and tried to smuggle it to Kashmir.
SDPO Banihal Ajay Jamwal confirmed that four persons were arrested in the timber smuggling case.
A case FIR No 244 of 2023 under section 379 IPC and 26 Forest Act was registered at Police Station Banihal for further investigations