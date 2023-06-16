28 bottles of liquor recovered on Ramban–Gool road

Ramban, June 16: Dharamkund police arrested a driver after they recovered 28 bottles of illicit liquor from his vehicle at Dharamkund on Ramban–Gool road on Friday.
Police sources said during routine patrolling in the area a police team of Dharamkund Police Station intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK19A- 3510 for checking. They said during the search of the vehicle 28 bottles of whisky were recovered. Police have registered a case FIR under section 48(a) Excise Act at Police Station Dharamkund.