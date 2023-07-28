3 Amarnath Yatris injured in Ramsu accident

The car was part of the Baltal route convoy.

Police said that a rashly driven car (JK02BU 4095) on its way to Baltal, Kashmir from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu skidded of the highway on a link road, leading to a stone crusher at Gangroo, Ramsoo resulting in injuries to three yatris including the driver of the car.

They were immediately rushed to Public Health Centre (PHC) Ramsu for treatment.