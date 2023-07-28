3 Amarnath Yatris injured in Ramsu accident

Ramban, July 28: Three Amarnath Yatris including a couple sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road into a link road in the Gangroo area of Ramsu on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Friday.
The car was part of the Baltal route convoy.
Police said that a rashly driven car (JK02BU 4095) on its way to Baltal, Kashmir from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu skidded of the highway on a link road, leading to a stone crusher at Gangroo, Ramsoo resulting in injuries to three yatris including the driver of the car.
They were immediately rushed to Public Health Centre (PHC) Ramsu for treatment.
Police identified them as driver Ankush Sharma, son of Sukh Chain of Dogra Nagar, Roopnagar, Jammu, Adarsh Kumar Sharma, and his wife Manju Sharma of Rehari Colony, Jammu.
Meanwhile, a rashly driven truck (JK19A 5493) on its way to Jammu from Srinagar hit a pedestrian at Magarkote Bridge on the highway, resulting in the pedestrian sustaining serious injuries.
He was rushed to PHC Ramsu.
Police identified the injured as Puran Singh, son of Jodh Ram of KhowraSujmatna-A, Ramsu.
SHO Police Station Ramsu, Inspector Saroop Singh said that two separate cases under relevant sections of law were registered at the Police Station Ramsu.