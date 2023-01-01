3 arrested for illegally selling, stocking diesel

Ramban, Jan 1: Kishtwar Police arrested three persons including two drivers of a private construction company for illegally stocking and selling diesel to a shopkeeper in Kishtwar on Sunday.
Police sources said Deputy Superintendent of Police headquarters Kishtwar, Ashish Gupta received information that some drivers are selling high-speed diesel to shopkeepers who are stoking illegally at Bus Stand in Kishtwar.
A special police team led by DSP and SHO, Police Station Kishtwar Zaheer Iqbal rushed to the spot and cordoned the area and found drivers of two (Mixers) trucks of Private Construction Company Patel were illegally selling diesel to a shopkeeper at Bus Stand Kishtwar.
They said a raid was conducted and 170 liters of diesel kept in barrels was seized, two drivers and shopkeepers were arrested.
Police identified the arrested drivers as Sameer Kumar Bidda Padyarna Kishtwar.Lohar Singh resident of Nagseni Kishtwar and shopkeeper Tanzim Ul Rehman resident of Bagwan Mohalla Kishtwar.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Kishtwar.