3 arrested for illegally selling, stocking diesel

Police sources said Deputy Superintendent of Police headquarters Kishtwar, Ashish Gupta received information that some drivers are selling high-speed diesel to shopkeepers who are stoking illegally at Bus Stand in Kishtwar.

A special police team led by DSP and SHO, Police Station Kishtwar Zaheer Iqbal rushed to the spot and cordoned the area and found drivers of two (Mixers) trucks of Private Construction Company Patel were illegally selling diesel to a shopkeeper at Bus Stand Kishtwar.