Ramban, Apr 26: The three days farmer orientation programme 'Kisan Sampark Abhiyan' under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) held from April 24 to April 26 concluded successfully today in all the eleven blocks of district Ramban.

In these three-day orientation training cum awareness camps villagers turned up in large numbers and showed keen interest in learning about the projects of HADP and other Centrally Sponsored Schemes as well.