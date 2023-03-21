3-day training programme on drug abuse held in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, Mar 21: Social Welfare Department organised a three days training programme on early detection of drug abuse and post detection management for volunteers of youth clubs in Bhaderwah on second day on Tuesday.
The event was held under Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign. The programme was held at Community Hall Kotli Bhadarwah, where ADC Bhaderwah Dil Mir Choudhary was the chief guest, while DSWO Doda Tariq Qazi was the guest of honour. The event was presided over by TSWO Bhaderwah Subash Kotwal and Educationist Arif Rana conducted proceedings of the event.
TSWO Bhaderwah Subash Kotwal presented a welcome address and highlighted different issues associated with drug abuse. During the session, ADC Bhadarwah Dil Mir Choudhary appreciated the efforts of social welfare department for taking concrete steps to make aware young generation about the ill effects of drug abuse and post deduction management.
DSWO Doda Tariq Qazi spoke on early identification, treatment, rehabilitation, after-care and social reintegration techniques and other different issues associated with drug Abuse.
Resource persons Advocate Mohd Majid Malik, Rudhrashri and s Navidita also briefed about the ill effect of drugs and said the students should stay away from drug abuse and become a brand ambassador to spread awareness in the society regarding war against Narco terrorism.
Students of different government and private schools also spoke on the topic.
The training programme was attended by Principal Islamia High School Zubair Wani, Sudesh Manhas Principal Atkhar Public School, Principal Saraswati School, Principal BVM Manjeet Kumar and students of different education institutions.