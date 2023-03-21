3-day training programme on drug abuse held in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, Mar 21: Social Welfare Department organised a three days training programme on early detection of drug abuse and post detection management for volunteers of youth clubs in Bhaderwah on second day on Tuesday.

The event was held under Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign. The programme was held at Community Hall Kotli Bhadarwah, where ADC Bhaderwah Dil Mir Choudhary was the chief guest, while DSWO Doda Tariq Qazi was the guest of honour. The event was presided over by TSWO Bhaderwah Subash Kotwal and Educationist Arif Rana conducted proceedings of the event.