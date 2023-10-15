3 drug peddlers arrested in Gool

Police sources said a patrolling party of Police Station Gool headed by ASI Mukhtiyar Ahmed intercepted a Maruti Car bearing registration number JK02AP 3243 at Zalus, Gool while checking 25 grams of Charas was recovered.

Gulzar Ahmed Mir son of Mohammad Abdullah Mir resident of Salbala Gool was arrested on the spot.

They further said on specific information a Police team led by SHO, Police Station Gool and conducted a raid in the house of Mohammad Saleem Shan in Ind, area of Gool.