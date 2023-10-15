3 drug peddlers arrested in Gool

Ramban, Oct 15: Ramban Police arrested three drug peddlers including a couple after they recovered one kg and 45 grams cannabis (Charas) from their possession in Gool on Sunday.
Police sources said a patrolling party of Police Station Gool headed by ASI Mukhtiyar Ahmed intercepted a Maruti Car bearing registration number JK02AP 3243 at Zalus, Gool while checking 25 grams of Charas was recovered.
Gulzar Ahmed Mir son of Mohammad Abdullah Mir resident of Salbala Gool was arrested on the spot.
They further said on specific information a Police team led by SHO, Police Station Gool and conducted a raid in the house of Mohammad Saleem Shan in Ind, area of Gool.
The raid was conducted in presence of Executive Magistrate First Class (EMIC).
They said during the search 1420 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from the house. Police said Mohammad Saleem Shan and his wife Zareffa Begum were arrested.
SHO, Police Station Gool, Inspector Firdous Ahmed said three persons including a lady drug peddler was arrested. He said police have registered two separate FIRs number 120 and 121 respectively under relevant sections of NDPS Act at Police Station Gool.