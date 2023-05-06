3 injured by lightning at Kishtwar

“Three of the guests in the marriage party received burn injuries,” he said, and informed that another youth (fourth injured) Zahir Hussain, son of Ghulam Mohammed has also sustained minor scratches in his neck. He said that Sabir Ahmed, son of Ghulam Mohammed, resident of Kuntwara fainted, Hina Begam wife of Shabir Ahmed sustained burn injury in one arm. “Farooq Ahmed, son of Mohammed Akbar Lohar was also injured and he has been referred to the District Hospital Kishtwar for treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu plains witnessed drop in temperature with strong winds and hailstorm amid snapping of electricity. The electricity supply was disrupted in several areas of Jammu, and adjoining districts when the strong winds and hailstorm hit the region by evening. The weather condition dropped the temperature in the month of May, which is uncommon. Similarly, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, and Reasi witnessed sudden change in temperature with rainfall and strong winds.