3 injured by lightning at Kishtwar

Jammu: Three persons including a woman sustained minor burn injuries due to the strike of natural lightning following a cloud burst in a village that is 15 kms away from Kishtwar town on Saturday evening.
There was a marriage ceremony in Kuntwara village in tehsil Drabshala when the heavy rains started and natural lighting struck, according to Sarpanch Hillour (Kuntwara), Mohammed Arif. He informed that amid heavy rains, the cloud burst took place near the Government High School Nag Bhatna, Kuntwara. However, there was no loss of life or damage to the property.
“Three of the guests in the marriage party received burn injuries,” he said, and informed that another youth (fourth injured) Zahir Hussain, son of Ghulam Mohammed has also sustained minor scratches in his neck. He said that Sabir Ahmed, son of Ghulam Mohammed, resident of Kuntwara fainted, Hina Begam wife of Shabir Ahmed sustained burn injury in one arm. “Farooq Ahmed, son of Mohammed Akbar Lohar was also injured and he has been referred to the District Hospital Kishtwar for treatment,” he said.
Meanwhile, Jammu plains witnessed drop in temperature with strong winds and hailstorm amid snapping of electricity. The electricity supply was disrupted in several areas of Jammu, and adjoining districts when the strong winds and hailstorm hit the region by evening. The weather condition dropped the temperature in the month of May, which is uncommon. Similarly, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, and Reasi witnessed sudden change in temperature with rainfall and strong winds.