3 injured in accident on Batote-Doda road

Police sources said a mini load carrier bearing registration number JK06A-9755 turned turtle on a road at Dansal due to which three persons travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries. They were rushed to PHC Assar where after providing medical aid and seeing their condition all the three were shifted to GMC Doda.

Police identified the injured persons as Sajad Ahmed, 28, son of Abdul Sheikh, Sohil Ahmed, 17, son of Farooq Ahmed and Abubakar 16 son of Nisar Ahmed all residents of Dansal, Assar, Doda.