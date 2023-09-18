3 OGWs detained under PSA in Kishtwar: SSP

Jammu, Sep 18: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Khalil Poswal Monday stated that three hardcore Over-Ground Workers (OGWs) and terror sympathizers were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
While speaking to media, SSP Poswal said that Kishtwar police in a significant operation initiated strict measures against A-category OGWs by booking them under the Public Safety Act, 1978.
“This proactive move is aimed at curbing anti-national activities and protecting the youth of Kishtwar from being lured into banned organizations. These OGWs included Zahoor-UI-Hassan Kamal alias Nikka Kamal, son of Wali Mohd Kamal, resident of Kamal Mohalla, Kishtwar; Touseef-Ul-Nabi, son of Ghulam Nabi Gunna, living near Jamia Masjid, Kishtwar and Riaz Ahmed, son of Mohd Ramzan from Sounder Dachhan of tehsil Dachhan in Kishtwar,” he said.
SSP Poswal said that these individuals had previously been involved in various cases and FIRs were registered against them. “Due to their continued engagement in anti-national activities and role in motivating local youths to join banned organizations, the imposition of the PSA was deemed necessary,” he added.
SSP Kishtwar said that the-operation was executed meticulously after obtaining PSA orders from the competent authority and several teams comprising PSI Rahul Sharma; PSI Anil Kumar and PSI Surjeet Singh headed by Inspector Parvaiz Ahmed SHO Kishtwar under the Supervision of DySP Headquarters Kishtwar Dr Ishan Gupta were formulated.
“These teams apprehended the individuals from different locations in Kishtwar and subsequently lodged them in different jails of Jammu province,” SSP said.