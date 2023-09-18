3 OGWs detained under PSA in Kishtwar: SSP

SSP Poswal said that these individuals had previously been involved in various cases and FIRs were registered against them. “Due to their continued engagement in anti-national activities and role in motivating local youths to join banned organizations, the imposition of the PSA was deemed necessary,” he added.

SSP Kishtwar said that the-operation was executed meticulously after obtaining PSA orders from the competent authority and several teams comprising PSI Rahul Sharma; PSI Anil Kumar and PSI Surjeet Singh headed by Inspector Parvaiz Ahmed SHO Kishtwar under the Supervision of DySP Headquarters Kishtwar Dr Ishan Gupta were formulated.

“These teams apprehended the individuals from different locations in Kishtwar and subsequently lodged them in different jails of Jammu province,” SSP said.