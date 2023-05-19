3 residential houses of tribal families gutted in Dhadkai area of Doda

Confirming the incident, SDPO Gandoh Adil Rishu said that three residential houses caught fire in the Dhadkai area of Gandoh Sub Division in district Doda. According to reports, the devastating fire reduced the houses into ashes and left three tribal families homeless.

The fire erupted at 1 am and within a short span of time, houses belonging to three brothers were reduced to ashes. Locals had rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames and due to the hectic efforts by the locals adjoining houses were saved.