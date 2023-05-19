3 residential houses of tribal families gutted in Dhadkai area of Doda

Bhaderwah, May 19: Property worth lakhs of rupees was reduced to ashes as three residential mud houses belonging to tribal Gujjar families were gutted in the wee hours in the Dhadkai area of Doda on Friday.
Confirming the incident, SDPO Gandoh Adil Rishu said that three residential houses caught fire in the Dhadkai area of Gandoh Sub Division in district Doda. According to reports, the devastating fire reduced the houses into ashes and left three tribal families homeless.
The fire erupted at 1 am and within a short span of time, houses belonging to three brothers were reduced to ashes. Locals had rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames and due to the hectic efforts by the locals adjoining houses were saved.
“There were three families living in adjoining houses, including Jamat Ali, Lal Hussain, and Mohd Israel, who have become completely homeless,” SDPO informed.
SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that as soon as the local people got the news, hundreds of people tried to control the fire. The official said that the fire was so intense that the entire house was engulfed in flames.
“We have registered a case regarding this accident and the report will be submitted to DC, so that the process for compensation is processed at the earliest,” SSP added.
BDC Chairman Gandoh Mohd Hanief said that after the fire incident, people reached the spot to douse the flames. He said that with the hectic efforts of locals, the fire was controlled and other adjoining houses were saved.
He informed that due to the unavailability of road connectivity to the village, the rescue teams faced significant delays in reaching the affected area, resulting in the spread of the fire.
“The lack of road infrastructure has proven to be a major hurdle in dealing with emergencies effectively,” Chairman added. The people expressed their concern over the incident and emphasised the urgent need for the district administration to address the road accessibility issue promptly. They called for immediate action to prevent similar tragedies in the future and ensure timely aid to distressed communities.
They also appealed to the district administration to provide them with immediate relief.