3 thieves arrested, stolen property recovered

Ramban, Oct 9: Ramban Police arrested three persons for stealing iron channels and costly rock bolts from the four-lane construction site Tunnel, T2, Kelamorh.
Police sources said on Thursday an employee of a construction company, CPPPL, lodged a written complaint at Police Station Ramban, that on the intervening night of September 28 and 29 some unknown persons stole eight Iron Channels and fourteen Rock bolts from the company site near Tunnel T2, on NH-44, Ramban.
They said a case was registered and an investigation into the case was started.
Police said after developing a specific lead three suspects were rounded up after sustained questioning and the trio confessed that the commission of offense.
Police said on their disclosure stolen material including eight Iron Channels (cut pieces) and fourteen Rock Bolt Pieces were recovered.
Police said Ashok Kumar son of Ramesh Kumar, resident of Marog, Ramban, Parkash Kumar son of Shokeeni, resident of Gandhote, Ramban and Mohammad. Imtiaz son of Abdul Majid resident of Bhagna, Ramban was arrested.
DySP, Ramban Om Parkash said a case FIR 306 of 2023, under section 379 IPC was registered at Police Station Ramban.
He said the arrest was made under the supervision of SSP, Ramban, Mohita Sharma.
Sources said theft cases involving local scrap dealers have risen up since the last few months in Ramban.