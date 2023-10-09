3 thieves arrested, stolen property recovered

Police sources said on Thursday an employee of a construction company, CPPPL, lodged a written complaint at Police Station Ramban, that on the intervening night of September 28 and 29 some unknown persons stole eight Iron Channels and fourteen Rock bolts from the company site near Tunnel T2, on NH-44, Ramban.

They said a case was registered and an investigation into the case was started.

Police said after developing a specific lead three suspects were rounded up after sustained questioning and the trio confessed that the commission of offense.