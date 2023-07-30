3 vehicles involved in illegal mining seized in Bhalla area

Doda, July 30: In a joint operation led by District Mineral Officer (DMO) Doda, Sunil Manhas and the Revenue Department officials, illegal mining activities in the Bhalla area of Bhaderwah Sub District were thwarted yet again.
Prompt action was taken based on reliable information, leading to the seizing of three dumpers carrying illegally extracted minor minerals. The crackdown serves as a testament to the district administration’s commitment to combat unlawful mining practices and preserve natural resources.
Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan, the dedicated team successfully confiscated three dumpers laden with illegal minor minerals. The operation aimed to prevent further environmental damage and uphold the district’s zero-tolerance policy towards such infringements.