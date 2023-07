Ramban: A three-years-old boy died after he accidentally drowned in a rainwater-filled tank in the courtyard of his house in Arpinchala, Khari in Ramban on Saturday. Locals said that the boy Zian Zaffar, son of Zafar Ahmad Naik of Arpinchala, Khari, accidentally fell into an open pit filled with rainwater and drowned.

He was rushed to Public Health Centre (PHC) Khari for treatment where doctors declared him dead.