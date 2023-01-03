38 free winter tuition centres made functional in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, Jan 3: Amid closure of educational institutions for winter break, the District Administration Kishtwar, in coordination with the Education Department has launched thirty eight free winter tuition centres in the far flung educational zones of the District to enable students to make the winter break more productive.
The District Development Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav has approved 49 winter tuition centers in government schools of far flung areas of Marwah / Warwan / Chatroo / Mughal Maidan / Padder / Bounjwah / Drabshalla / Dachhan for class 9th and 10th under District Mineral Foundation Trust.
Out of which 38 winter tuition centres were made functional today and were inaugurated by the concerned Administrative officers of the area including Tehsildars / Principals/ Headmasters.
A total of 60 unemployed educated youth have been engaged as tutors for 2 months and they will be paid Rs. 10000 per month.
The students of these far flung areas have welcomed this initiative of district administration and enthusiastically marked their attendance on the very first day.
The DDC informed that in addition to winter tuition centres, free online classes of BYJUS has been subscribed by 7000 students from class 4th to 10th which will augment and strengthen the educational scenario in the District.
“Other stakeholders/ departments have been taken on board to ensure heating arrangements during the winter classes” he informed.
Chief Education Officer Sudarshan Kumar Sharma has been directed to extend full logistic support to the tutors during the winter tuition classes.