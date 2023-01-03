38 free winter tuition centres made functional in Kishtwar

The District Development Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav has approved 49 winter tuition centers in government schools of far flung areas of Marwah / Warwan / Chatroo / Mughal Maidan / Padder / Bounjwah / Drabshalla / Dachhan for class 9th and 10th under District Mineral Foundation Trust.

Out of which 38 winter tuition centres were made functional today and were inaugurated by the concerned Administrative officers of the area including Tehsildars / Principals/ Headmasters.