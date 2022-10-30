4 bodies recovered from landslide site in Kishtwar

Ramban: The joint rescue and search operation at under construction Rattle Power Project in Drabshalla Kishtwar concluded on Sunday after rescue teams recovered all the four bodies from under the debris at landslide site at Drabshalla, in Kishtwar district.

A police official said that eight persons were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals. Official sources said due to a landslide on a JCB machine and its operator was buried under heavy rocks and boulders on a approach road to project site during excavation of hillock.

They said soon after the incident a rescue team comprising on workers and Police rushed to the spot to retrieve the body of trapped JCB operator.