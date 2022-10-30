4 bodies recovered from landslide site in Kishtwar

Ramban: The joint rescue and search operation at under construction Rattle Power Project in Drabshalla Kishtwar concluded on Sunday after rescue teams recovered all the four bodies from under the debris at landslide site at Drabshalla, in Kishtwar district.
A police official said that eight persons were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals. Official sources said due to a landslide on a JCB machine and its operator was buried under heavy rocks and boulders on a approach road to project site during excavation of hillock.
They said soon after the incident a rescue team comprising on workers and Police rushed to the spot to retrieve the body of trapped JCB operator.
They said while retrieving the trapped JCB operator a fresh landslide at the same spot occurred resulting in all the rescuers were trapped under the debris.
Soon after the incident senior district and police officers along with additional rescue teams comprising on Police, SDRF, Army and volunteers of Red Cross Kishtwar reached the spot and started a fresh operation to retrieve the trapped persons.
Officials said initially six persons were rescued and shifted to nearby Hospitals whereas dead body of JCB operator was also retrieved from the debris.
Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav informed reporters rescue operation concluded after four bodies were recovered during the night-long hectic search by the rescuers on Saturday. He added that all the bodies have been sent to hospitals for identification and other legal formalities.
Rescue teams faced difficulties in retrieving the bodies of three persons who were trapped under the debris. Authorities said three earth movers and rock-breakers were pressed into service to reach out to the trapped workers.
Police identified the four deceased persons as JCB operator as Manooj Kumar Parihar (30) son of Hari Lal resident of Gujjar Kothan Drabshalla, Selection grade constable Mohammad Yaqoob (39) son of Fazal Din resident of Mahari, Nagni ,Thatari, Civil Engineer Sachin Parihar (26) son of Angreez Singh resident of Salana, and Mohin Ahmed (21) son of Mohammad Hafieez resident of Drabshalla , Kishtwar.