4 drug peddlers arrested in Ramban

Ramban, Nov 4: Ramban police arrested four more drug peddlers and recovered heroin and poppy straw from their possession on Friday.
Police said during routine checking a police party of police post Sangaldan of Gool police station intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK19A -1149.
During checking 5.2 grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of the driver.
They said the driver of the vehicle identified as Mohammad Mushtaq Shaan son of Gh Mohd Shaan resident of Parthmulla Gool, Ramban was arrested.
In another incident, a police party of police station Banihal during naka checking at Railway T-Chowk intercepted a Jammu-bound tractor trolley. During the search three plastic bags containing 22 kg poppy straw were recovered from the tractor trolley.
Police said the driver of the tractor Inderjit Singh resident of Baghor Manki Ludhiana Punjab and his two associates identified as Binder Singh resident of Khamanon Fatehgarh sahib Punjab and Gorkha Singh resident of Thikriwala Tehsil Khamano District Fatehgarh Punjab were arrested on the spot.
In this connection, police have registered two cases at police station Gool and Banihal under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for further investigations.
SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma, said the drive against the drug peddlers would continue across Ramban.
Earlier on Thursday Ramban Police had arrested four drug peddlers from Banihal and Ramban.