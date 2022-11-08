4 feared drowned in Doda

Bhaderwah: Four persons were feared drowned when a car they were traveling in rolled into River Chenab at Shibnote-Karara on Tuesday.

According to Police, those feared drowned in River Chenab near Doda have been identified as Rohan Mangotra, son of Sadhu Ram of Nai Dangry Doda; Aditya Kotwal, son of Rakesh Kumar of Paryote Doda;

Surjeet Singh, son of Dharam Singh of Jodhpur, Doda and Vishal Chandel, son of Jagdish of Shiva Suhanda, Doda.