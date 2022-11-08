4 feared drowned in Doda

Bhaderwah: Four persons were feared drowned when a car they were traveling in rolled into River Chenab at Shibnote-Karara on Tuesday.
According to Police, those feared drowned in River Chenab near Doda have been identified as Rohan Mangotra, son of Sadhu Ram of Nai Dangry Doda; Aditya Kotwal, son of Rakesh Kumar of Paryote Doda;
Surjeet Singh, son of Dharam Singh of Jodhpur, Doda and Vishal Chandel, son of Jagdish of Shiva Suhanda, Doda.
Police said that they were travelling in a Black Maruti Swift car (JK06 9297).
After the accident, the Chairman Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was on a tour of the area visited the spot along with Ghulam Muhammad Saroori and appealed to the government to speed up the rescue operation.