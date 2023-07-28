4 houses damaged due to landslide in Gool

Ramban, July 28: Four residential houses were damaged due to landslide after heavy rains at Tattapani, Sangaldan are of Gool Sub Division of Ramban during early hours of Friday morning.
Official sources said following rains that lashed the area early Thursday night in Tattapani, Sangaldan triggered a landslide due to which four residential houses were damaged.
They said all the inmates had been removed to safer places and tents provided to affected families. Administration is making every possible effort to help these.
District Development Council Chairperson, Ramban Dr Shamshada Shan said a house belonging to Taru Gujjar was damaged in Dumki Panchayat Halqa. The revenue team visited the spot to assess the loss.
She requested LG Manoj Sinha to announce a special package for affected people.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam said four families were affected due to a landslide near Tattapani, Sangaldan. He said inmates were shifted to safer places. Cash relief, tents, utensils, blankets shall be provided under SDRF & Red Cross by the district administration Ramban.