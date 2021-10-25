4 injured as landslide hits vehicle on highway
Ramban, Oct 25: Four persons, including a woman, sustained injuries after a landslide hit their car near KhooniNallah area of Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Monday afternoon.
Police said a private car (XUV), bearing registration number JK03K-0926, was on its way to Jammu from Mattan area of Anantnag district, when it got trapped under a landslide on the highway near KhooniNallahbridge at 12.30 pm.
Soon after the incident, rescue teams were dispatched to evacuate occupants out of the badly damaged car trapped under the debris. Police said four persons, including a woman and a minor travelling in the vehicle, sustained injuries. They were rushed to Sub District Hospital Banihal. After immediate medical aid, all the injured were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Anantnag by the doctors.
Police identified the injured as Mudsair Ahmed (38), his wife Rashida Begum (35), Mohammad Sohil Wani (38) and his 18-month old son Anam Raja.