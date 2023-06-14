4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes J&K's Doda; second in less than 24 hours

Bhaderwah, June 14: Just a day after a powerful tremor of 5.4 magnitude shook Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, the region experienced another earthquakes in the early hours of Wednesday.
The first earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, struck the Bhaderwah-Bhalessa belt at 2:20 am, followed by an aftershock of 2.7 magnitude at 2:43 am, officials confirmed.
Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or damage to property so far, according to the latest updates. The epicenter of the initial quake, which occurred at 2:20 am, was located 15 kilometers northeast of Bhaderwah in the Jammu region. The officials stated that it had a latitude of 33.14 degrees north, a longitude of 75.79 degrees east, and a depth of 10 kilometers.
The epicenter of the subsequent aftershock, which occurred at 2:43 am, was reported to be 74 kilometers east of Katra in the Jammu region. Its latitude was recorded as 32.58, longitude as 75.71, and depth at 5 kilometers, officials added.
The series of earthquakes in Doda district has raised concerns among the local population, highlighting the need for preparedness and safety measures in the region.