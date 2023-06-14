4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes J&K's Doda; second in less than 24 hours

Bhaderwah, June 14: Just a day after a powerful tremor of 5.4 magnitude shook Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, the region experienced another earthquakes in the early hours of Wednesday.

The first earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, struck the Bhaderwah-Bhalessa belt at 2:20 am, followed by an aftershock of 2.7 magnitude at 2:43 am, officials confirmed.