444 bovines rescued,31 vehicles seized in Ramban

Police sources said during the last days on specific information regarding the transportation of bovine animals through the Jammu Srinagar National Highway, Police parties of Police Station Batote, Chanderkote, Ramban, Ramsu, Banihal, Dhramkund, and Gool intercepted 31 vehicles.

They said it was found that 444 bovine animals were loaded in these vehicles that too with utmost cruelty and without any arrangements for food and water.