444 bovines rescued,31 vehicles seized in Ramban

Ramban, Apr 3: Police in Ramban rescued 444 bovines and seized 31 vehicles on Tuesday.
Police sources said during the last days on specific information regarding the transportation of bovine animals through the Jammu Srinagar National Highway, Police parties of Police Station Batote, Chanderkote, Ramban, Ramsu, Banihal, Dhramkund, and Gool intercepted 31 vehicles.
They said it was found that 444 bovine animals were loaded in these vehicles that too with utmost cruelty and without any arrangements for food and water.
They said these bovine animals were being transported to the valley in contravention of the permission of the competent authority.
They said 33 cases under Sections 188 IPC, 11 PC Act, were registered against bovine smugglers in different police stations of district Ramban.