5-day teachers training programme on ‘Creative, Inclusive Education’ concludes in Doda

Doda: A five-day training programme on ‘Strategies for Creative Inclusive Schools and Classroom Environment and Individualised Education Plan of heads of institutions, teachers, special educator school counsellors organised by District Institute of Education and Trainings (DIET) concluded here Saturday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Training was inaugurated by the Principal DIET Sandhra Malhotra.
The purpose of the workshop was to sensitise the teachers of the district about inclusive education.
Inclusive education is about ensuring access to quality education for all students by effectively meeting their diverse needs in a way that is responsive, accepting, respectful and supportive.
It further aims to make the classrooms and schools in inclusive setup mode as well as to prepare individualised education plans for each CWSN in the schools across the district.
In the inclusive setup mode, all the children of different categories are to be taught under the same roof in the same classroom.
About 57 teachers from all zones of District Doda and the DIET faculty members participated in the programme. Virender Singh, HOD, DIET Doda, Kismat Singh, lecturer and training coordinator, DIET Doda, Manisha Goswami, Special Educator and teacher Manjeet Singhacted as the resource persons.