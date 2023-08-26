5-day teachers training programme on ‘Creative, Inclusive Education’ concludes in Doda

Doda: A five-day training programme on ‘Strategies for Creative Inclusive Schools and Classroom Environment and Individualised Education Plan of heads of institutions, teachers, special educator school counsellors organised by District Institute of Education and Trainings (DIET) concluded here Saturday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Training was inaugurated by the Principal DIET Sandhra Malhotra.

The purpose of the workshop was to sensitise the teachers of the district about inclusive education.