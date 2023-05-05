5 Kishtwar youth sponsored for basic mountaineering course

The selected candidates will undergo training at the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports in Pahalgam under the SANKALP Programme.

The candidates chosen for the course are Abhishekh Sharma of Kishtwar, Pawan Kumar of Machail, Abhilash Sharma of Kishtwar, Deepak Thakur of Chingam and Bilal Ahmed Shan of Warwan.