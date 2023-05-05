5 Kishtwar youth sponsored for basic mountaineering course

Kishtwar, May 5: The District Administration Kishtwar, led by Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav, in its endeavour to promote adventure sports and outdoor activities in the region, has sponsoring 5 youth for a "Basic Mountaineering Course" from May 6 to May 29, 2023.
The selected candidates will undergo training at the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports in Pahalgam under the SANKALP Programme.
The candidates chosen for the course are Abhishekh Sharma of Kishtwar, Pawan Kumar of Machail, Abhilash Sharma of Kishtwar, Deepak Thakur of Chingam and Bilal Ahmed Shan of Warwan.
The course aims to equip the trainees with the necessary skills and knowledge about basic mountaineering techniques and safety procedures.
This initiative is just one of many efforts being put in by the District Administration to provide the youth an opportunity for self-employment and skill development owing to vast tourism potential in the district.
Earlier, On March 25, 2023, a 10-day training programme on "Travel and Tourist Guide" was held under the SANKALP Programme at the State Bank of India Rural Self Employment Training Institute (SBI RSETI) Kishtwar. As many as 32 youth from Kishtwar District were trained as Travel and Tourist Guides under the aegis of the District Skill Committee, which is chaired by the District Development Commissioner.