5 people injured in  Banihal road accident

Police said a tempo traveler bearing registration number JK12-8645 on its way to Jammu from Railway Station Banihal rammed into a retaining wall nd the injured were rushed to Sub District Hospital Banihal where after providing medical aid one critically wounded passenger Ajaz Ahmed 47 resident of Noor Bagh Srinagar was referred to GMC Hospital Anantnag.

Other four injured passengers were undergoing treatment at SDH Banihal when the last reports poured in.