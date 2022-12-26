5 people injured in  Banihal road accident

Ramban, Dec 26: Five passengers sustained injuries after a passenger tempo traveler rammed into a wall and got stuck in a drain in Chambawass area of Banihal Monday afternoon.
Police said a tempo traveler bearing registration number JK12-8645 on its way to Jammu from Railway Station Banihal rammed into a retaining wall nd the injured were rushed to Sub District Hospital Banihal where after providing medical aid one critically wounded passenger Ajaz Ahmed 47 resident of Noor Bagh Srinagar was referred to GMC Hospital Anantnag.
Other four injured passengers were undergoing treatment at SDH Banihal when the last reports poured in.
Police identified the other four injured passengers as Faisal Ahmed, 24 son of Nazir Ahmed resident of Handwara Srinagar, Fayaz Ahmed 53 son of Mohammad Afzal resident of Uri Baramulla, Ashan Ahmed 23 son of Abdul Gani resident of Baramulla, and Azhar Ahmed 22 son of Shabir Ahmed resident of Baramulla .
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Banihal.