5 teachers for 396 students in High School Bartund

“Despite our several pleas, so far the education department has not been able to fill the vacant posts in the school which was upgraded to High School from Middle School in 2011,” they added.

As per school officials, one post of Master under general category is lying vacant. “Besides, all 7 posts of Masters sanctioned under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) are vacant; against four sanctioned posts of General Line Teachers, three have been filled and against two sanctioned Teacher-grade posts, one is lying vacant,” officials informed.

“In the name of the school building, High School Bartund has only four rooms for ten classes while another four rooms are reserved for the office; Plumbing lab; Information Technology lab and a kindergarten,” the PRI representatives said.