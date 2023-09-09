6 Inspectors transferred in Kishtwar

Jammu: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP Kishtwar Saturday, following approval by the District Establishment Board, ordered the transfers and postings of six Inspectors with immediate effect.

As per an order Inspector Pervaiz Ahmed has been transferred from Police Station Chatroo to Police Station Kishtwar as SHO; Inspector Sandeep Parihar has been transferred from CCIU DPO Kishtwar to Police Station Chatroo as SHO and Inspector Shahnawaz Giri has been transferred from DPL Kishtwar and posted as SHO Police Station Marwah.

Similarly, Inspector Sam Paul Gill has been transferred from NDPS Cell DPO Kishtwar and posted as SHO Police Station Warwan and Inspector Sammer Ahmed has been transferred from Police Station Warwan and posted as In-charge CCIU DPO and Women Cell Kishtwar.

Inspector Shahnawaz Wani has been transferred from Police Station Marwah and has been posted as Reader to SSP Kishtwar.