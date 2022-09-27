6-month-old baby kidnapped from hospital in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Sept 27: A veiled woman on Tuesday kidnapped a six-month old baby from District Hospital Kishtwar even as police have launched a massive hunt to nab the woman.
Sources said that the six month old baby was taken to the hospital by his family members for medical checkup in District Hospital in Kishtwar where a burqa clad woman kidnapped the baby and escaped from the hospital before the family members could have realized about the incident.
“The woman ran away without being detected and later the family members started searches for their baby in the hospital premises and the police were also informed about the incident,” said the police.
Police immediately swung into action and checked CCTV cameras installed in the market areas along the hospital and noticed a burqa clad woman with the baby on her shoulders.
In one of the CCTV cameras, they said that the woman was found standing and in another footage she was seen walking towards Kishloo Mohalla while passing through PNB branch in Kishtwar.
Police started naka across the town and checked all the vehicles one by one whereas Municipal Committee president and other members also cooperated in the checking to trace the missing baby. Later, police have also released a photograph of the suspected kidnapper woman and sought help from the local residents to identify her and inform the police accordingly.
A case in this regard has been registered and further investigation in this regard is on. Municipal Committee has announced a reward of Rs 10, 000 for informer about any clue.