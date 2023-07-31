61 Doda Panchayats declared Nasha Mukht, 100 more in the offing

Doda: District Magistrate Doda, Vishesh Mahajan and Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom Monday convened 13th NCORD (Narco Coordination) meeting to review control measures against drug abuse and drug trafficking to achieve the goal of Nasha Mukt District Doda.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the DM appreciated the stakeholders in achieving the Nasha Mukt status for 61 Panchayats.

It was further informed that about 100 Panchayats would be declared drugs free by August 15, 2023.

The extensive testing for drug use by different agencies through drug testing kit introduced in the district have been instrumental in detecting 15 drug addicts and is expected as a major lead to trace the peddlers for effective control of the drug menace.

The teachers in educational institutions have been asked to keep a close eye on the behaviour and physical appearance of the students.

The enforcement agencies have been instructed to keep watch on medical stores and medical institutions to prevent the proliferation of drug abuse in the district. The DM ordered EOs of all three municipalities to destroy the wild cannabis in their respective jurisdictions.

Revenue and Police authorities were asked to get the Geo-tagged photographs of the poppy sown fields and land and take appropriate legal action against the farmers sowing it.

SSP Doda, the Convenor of NCORD, said that the officers down the line have been asked to tighten noose around the habitual offenders, drug peddlers, and their supporters to free the district from drug abuse.

He said that though drug addiction and its trafficking have reduced considerably in the district by the consistent efforts of all the stakeholders, the miscreants continue to make attempts to revive it.

He instructed the ASPs, SDPOs, and SHOs to take all the required measures to control the drug menace in society.

The meeting also discussed the achievements and plan of action to curb the drug menace in the district.

ADC Bhaderwah and CMO Doda have been assigned the task to ensure early functioning of the Drug Rehabilitation Centre in the old hospital building in Bhaderwah by August 15, 2023.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, ADC Bhaderwah, SP Headquarters, SDM Thathri, SDM Gandoh, SDM Assar, SDPOs, CAO, CEO, DIO, DMO Doda, DFO Doda, ETO Doda, Tehsildars, SHOs and other concerned officers and officials attended the meeting.