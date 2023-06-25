6TH DCC MEETING | Work on court infrastructure, jail reviewed in Kishtwar

Srinagar: The 6th District Coordination Committee meeting of district Kishtwar was held today at the District Court Complex Kishtwar.
The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of District Kishtwar. The meeting was attended by DC Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav, Rajinder Singh Addl SP Kishtwar, ACR Kishtwar, representatives of revenue, DSWO, PP and Addl.PP Kishtwar, members of Medical Health, and representatives of R&B, and the meeting was conducted by CJM Kishtwar Mahmud Anwar Alnasir (Secretary of Coordination Committee).
It was resolved that so far as infrastructural facilities such as accommodation for the Court of Additional Munsiff is concerned, the same is ready, however, funds to the tune of Rs 50 lakhs have been sanctioned for undertaking the construction of various other projects.
It was requested to the chairman to pursue the same with concerned quarters including the Law Department the identification and acquisition of land for New Court Complex. It was also impressed upon all the stakeholders, especially representatives of government departments to file their written statements, and objections involving litigation, where the State is a party well in time so that the interests of the state, especially in developmental projects, are not put to stake by any kind of adverse findings. As reported by Incharge District Jail Kishtwar, the jail has a paucity of staff, and is running on its double capacity, where the capacity of inmates is only 68 while it has more than 120 inmates including convicts.
It was requested that the capacity of the jail needs to be increased, and as informed by Revenue authorities at present land is available for acquisition, and in case the concerned quarters are interested in expanding existing jail facilities, they should initiate acquisition proceedings as people are purchasing land at a fast pace.
It was also informed in the meeting that, 3 Kanal of State land is being handed over to the Department of Social Welfare and the land would be transferred in a matter of days.
It was impressed upon the DSWO to initiate the building plan and project plan with estimates so that an integrated complex for Mission Vatsalya is made out in Housing Place of Safety, Housing CCI’s (Bal Ashram), Palash & Parisha under one complex including place for CWC. It was informed by the representative of the medical department that though there are vacancies for a psychologist and another vacancy for a full time doctor in jail, but since there is a dearth of doctors as such only part time facility of visiting doctor could be provided. It was also informed to the DSWO that one of the members of JJB Kishtwar has not joined in the Board, as such steps should be initiated for selecting and appointing another member in the JJB for its smooth functioning. It was also discussed that the building housing JJB ( Juvenile Justice Board) needs to be shifted from the present building which is not at all suitable for hosting JJB, and the ACR has promised to hand over the alternative building from one of the State Govt. Offices for housing the same.