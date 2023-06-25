6TH DCC MEETING | Work on court infrastructure, jail reviewed in Kishtwar

Srinagar: The 6th District Coordination Committee meeting of district Kishtwar was held today at the District Court Complex Kishtwar.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of District Kishtwar. The meeting was attended by DC Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav, Rajinder Singh Addl SP Kishtwar, ACR Kishtwar, representatives of revenue, DSWO, PP and Addl.PP Kishtwar, members of Medical Health, and representatives of R&B, and the meeting was conducted by CJM Kishtwar Mahmud Anwar Alnasir (Secretary of Coordination Committee).

It was resolved that so far as infrastructural facilities such as accommodation for the Court of Additional Munsiff is concerned, the same is ready, however, funds to the tune of Rs 50 lakhs have been sanctioned for undertaking the construction of various other projects.

It was requested to the chairman to pursue the same with concerned quarters including the Law Department the identification and acquisition of land for New Court Complex. It was also impressed upon all the stakeholders, especially representatives of government departments to file their written statements, and objections involving litigation, where the State is a party well in time so that the interests of the state, especially in developmental projects, are not put to stake by any kind of adverse findings. As reported by Incharge District Jail Kishtwar, the jail has a paucity of staff, and is running on its double capacity, where the capacity of inmates is only 68 while it has more than 120 inmates including convicts.