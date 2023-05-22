7 Kishtwar habitations set to get grid connectivity

Kishtwar: The foundation stone for the restoration of grid connectivity to the habitations of Sazar, Dadi, Chowki, Ratana, Bamani, Kidroo, and Nawnatoo was laid on Monday at Library under the R&R plan of Keru HE project.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the gathering included BDC chairman Paddar, Arpan Singh, BDC chairman Nagseni, Mohammad Ashraf, DDC, Paddar Hari Krishan, DDC, Nagseni Faisal Hussain, SDM Paddar Rishi Kumar Sharma, Tehsildar Nagseni Majid Jahangir, GM CVPP Kiru, and AEE JPDCL Sudhir Sharma besides others.
These habitations were de-energised after the charging of the 33 KV Paddar line during 2018. However, with the inclusion of four more habitations – Dadi, Chowki, Ratana and Kidroo on Tuesday, a total of seven habitations would now receive grid connectivity within the next 2-3 months as the current lines are not yet receiving stable electricity as committed by the executing agency, JPDCL Kishtwar.