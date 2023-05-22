7 Kishtwar habitations set to get grid connectivity

Kishtwar: The foundation stone for the restoration of grid connectivity to the habitations of Sazar, Dadi, Chowki, Ratana, Bamani, Kidroo, and Nawnatoo was laid on Monday at Library under the R&R plan of Keru HE project.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the gathering included BDC chairman Paddar, Arpan Singh, BDC chairman Nagseni, Mohammad Ashraf, DDC, Paddar Hari Krishan, DDC, Nagseni Faisal Hussain, SDM Paddar Rishi Kumar Sharma, Tehsildar Nagseni Majid Jahangir, GM CVPP Kiru, and AEE JPDCL Sudhir Sharma besides others.